Kandahar: At least 9 killed in blast during UAE envoy’s visit, says report

At least nine people were killed in a blast in Kandahar, Afghanistan during United Arab Emirates envoy’s visit, reported local media. The envoy was also injured in the blast, according to UAE foreign ministry. The blast comes hours after two other bombings near government offices in Afghanistan’s capital on Tuesday that killed at least 38 people. This was one of the deadliest attack by the Taliban in in months. Public Health Ministry official Mohibullah Zeer said another 72 people were wounded in the attack. Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said a suicide bomber struck first, followed by a car bomb, and that four police officers were among those killed.

