Suicide bomber attacks Shiite mosque in Kabul: Police

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Islamic State militants have attacked Shiite Muslim targets in Afghanistan in the past. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Islamic State militants have attacked Shiite Muslim targets in Afghanistan in the past.

A Shiite Muslim mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul was attacked on Friday, after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the mosque, according to news agency AFP. According to a Kabul police spokesman Abdul Basir Mujahid, a suicide bomber “detonated himself inside the mosque”, adding that there were casualties but he could not confirm how many.

According to local Afghanistan media, the attack is still underway and another explosion has occurred close to Imam Zaman Mosque, as gunfire continued to happen.

The Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed a “terrorist attack” had taken place and one of the attackers blew himself up outside Imam Zaman Mosque in PD11. The attack occurred as worshippers gathered for afternoon prayers on the Islamic holy day of Friday.

Kabul police officials said that the blast was followed by gunfire.Witnesses told news agency Reuters that the gunmen threw grenades before entering the mosque. The police further added that the attack had caused some casualties and they were preparing to try to clear the mosque.

This is developing story. More details are awaited.(With Inputs from Agencies)

