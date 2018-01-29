Latest News
Explosions, gunfire heard near Kabul military academy

In October 2017, 15 military cadets were killed in an explosion outside the Marshal Fahim military academy.

In October 2017, 15 military cadets were killed in an explosion outside the Marshal Fahim military academy.
In a suspected terrorist attack Monday, armed men reportedly targetted a military academy in Kabul. Eyewitnesses told foreign news agencies that gunfire and explosions were heard near the academy.

A source told news agency AFP, that some of the attackers at the Marshal Fahim Military Academy have been neutralised. The gunmen reportedly didn’t manage to enter the military facility, the source added.

This attack comes just days after an ambulance packed with explosives killed at least 100 people in Kabul. The capital city has been witnessing a spate of attacks by the Islamic State and Taliban. Earlier this month, Taliban attacked a hotel in Kabul and killed 22 people, most of them foreigners.

This is a breaking story. More updates are awaited.

