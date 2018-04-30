Kabul: At least six killed, 14 injured in twin blasts in Afghanistan capital

Kabul blast: The central area of the capital city which was targetted in the blast houses foreign offices. (Source: AP) Kabul blast: The central area of the capital city which was targetted in the blast houses foreign offices. (Source: AP)

At least six people were killed and 14 wounded in twin explosions that rocked Afghanistan capital, Kabul, on Monday morning. The first explosion was followed by another in which a journalist died and two police officers were injured, local authorities were quoted as saying by news agency Associated Press.

The central area of the capital city which was targeted in the blast houses foreign offices. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is yet to issue any statement on the blast. There has been intense fighting in several parts of the country with the Taliban, which is likely to target the upcoming parliamentary elections in the war-torn country. The explosion comes just a week after a blast killed 60 people at a voter registration centre in the western part of the city.

According to local reports, the explosion might have been caused by a suicide bomber, however, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

