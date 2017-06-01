The attack is heinous and reprehensible, says India

India on Wednesday strongly condemned what it termed as heinous and reprehensible terrorist attack in Kabul. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Spain Wednesday as part of a four-nation trip to Europe, condemned the attack on Twitter.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured,” he tweeted. He also reiterated India’s tough stand against terrorism. “India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all types of terrorism. Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated,” he added.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in a Twitter post confirmed that all Indian embassy staff were safe. “By God’s grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast,” she said in her post.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, in a statement, “We share the grief of all peace-loving Afghans and convey our sincerest condolences to the Government of Afghanistan and the families of victims of the mindless violence and wish speedy recovery to those injured.” The MEA said all staff members of the Embassy of India in Kabul are safe.

The continuing violence even during the holy and pious month of Ramzan reflects the diabolical nature of the perpetrators and its supporters, it said.

