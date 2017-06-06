Kabul: Rocket lands inside Indian Ambassador Manpreet Vohra’s residence, say reports

A rocket landed in the residence compound of Indian Ambassador Manpreet Vohra at around 11 am. There are no reports of any injuries news agency PTI reports, quoting sources in the know. The rocket reportedly landed on the tennis court. The residence is located at a distance from the Indian Embassy, which is heavily guarded.

TOLO News reports that the incident occured despite “a virtual shut down of the capital and the heavy presence of security forces”. In a separate incident, an explosion occured near a NATO peace mission in Kabul, where a conference was underway. There are no reports of any casualties so far.

More details are awaited.

