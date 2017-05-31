Blast near Indian Embassy in Kabul, staff safe, doors, windows of building damaged: Report

Shattered glass inside a building in the diplomatic area of Kabul. Image: ANI/Twitter Shattered glass inside a building in the diplomatic area of Kabul. Image: ANI/Twitter

A huge explosion has been reported in Kabul city, very close to the Indian Embassy. All Embassy staff are reportedly safe. Windows and doors of the building have been damaged following the explosion. It was not immediately known what triggered the explosion or who was behind the blast. The embassy is located in the diplomatic area of Kabul. Jessica Donati, who covers Afghanistan for WSJ, confirmed the blast. “Massive explosion just shattered all the windows and glass in our bureau.”

Sources have told Al Jazeera that the blast took place near the Afghan ministry of culture and information. There are no reports of any casualties and it was not immediately known who the target of the blast was. More details are awaited.

Explosion in Kabul, reportedly near Wazir Akbar Khan area, Kabul PD 10: Afghan Media pic.twitter.com/5joCXNwkqV — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd