Kabul blast Live updates: Explosion rocks Afghanistan, several feared dead

A car bomb exploded in Kabul, not far away from where most of the world’s embassies are housed. (Source: ANI) A car bomb exploded in Kabul, not far away from where most of the world’s embassies are housed. (Source: ANI)

A car bomb exploded in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on Wednesday, killing several people and injuring scores of others. The blast, according to reports, happened near the Wazir Akbar Khan Area, not far from the presidential palace. Windows and doors of several embassy buildings within the blast vicinity were damaged. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed that the staff at the Indian Embassy in Kabul are safe.

LIVE UPDATES:

10.30 pm: Associated Press reported that the blast took place in Wazir Akbar Khan area, not far from where several embassies are housed. Public health ministry spokesperson, Ismail Kawasi told the news agency that the wounded, believed to be around 50, were rushed to several hospitals in Kabul.

10.20 pm: Wall Street Journal’s Afghanistan correspondent, Jessica Donati confirmed the blast: “Massive explosion just shattered all the windows and glass in our bureau.”

10.10 pm: We have reports coming in that close to 50 people have been killed or injured in the explosion. News agency Reuters, citing Afghan officials, reported that 50 people are feared dead or injured.

10.00 pm: Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted: “By God’s grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast.”

Indian Ambassador in Kabul, Manpreet Vohra said the explosion was not too far from the embassy. “Massive VBIED (Vehicle-borne improvised explosive device) not too far from our Embassy,” Vohra said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd