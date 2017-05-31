Kabul blast: A timeline of major attacks in the Afghan capital in recent years

Afghan man carries an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS Afghan man carries an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS

Over 50 people have been killed or wounded in a huge explosion reported in Kabul city, close to the Indian embassy. The Windows and and doors of the Indian Embassy’s building have been partly damaged following the explosion. Today’s blast is the latest in a long list of attacks that have happened in Kabul over the past one year. A huge plume of smoke could be seen rising from the area. Eye-witness images showed cars heavily damaged and several injured people being rescued by emergency services.

Here is a timeline of attacks that has happened in Kabul over past one year:

Jan 10, 2017 – More than 30 people were killed and dozens injured after twin suicide blasts near the Afghan Parliament. Interior ministry officials pointed at Talibani involvement in the attack. Most of the deaths were reported from the bus in which several civilians were travelling.

November 21, 2016 – More than 30 people were killed after a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in the city. President Ashraf Ghani called it an ‘unforgivable crime’. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

July 23, 2016 – In one of the deadliest attacks in the city, more than 90 people lost their lives when protesters, belonging to the Hazara ethnic group, were targeted by terrorists. The Taliban denied its role in the attack. *just do the major ones* April 19, 2016 – Officers of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) were targeted by terrorists during a training session. While some of the security officers were killed, many of the 70 deaths were of civilians. Several countries like India and the US condemned the attack.

February 1, 2016: Bomb blast near Kabul police complex killed 20 police officers

January 20, 2016: A Taliban suicide car bomber targeted a minibus used by private Afghan television channel, killing seven people.

December 11, 2015 – A guesthouse near the Spanish Embassy was targeted by terrorists in Kabul when a car bomb was detonated. Two Spanish nationals and four Afghan nationals lost their lives in the attack. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Taliban.

