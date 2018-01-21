Kabul attack: Gunmen storm Intercontinental Hotel, multiple casualties feared

Kabul attack: A security personnel points his weapon near the Intercontinental Hotel after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday. (Source: AP photo) Kabul attack: A security personnel points his weapon near the Intercontinental Hotel after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday. (Source: AP photo)

At least four gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on Saturday evening, shooting at guests, staff and setting the building on fire, reported AFP. As per officials, a gunfight is ongoing between gunmen and security forces. Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish said the hotel came under attack at around 9 pm local time. He also added that Afghan Special Forces arrived at the hotel in response to the attack.

While two of the four attackers were killed, two others were still battling the forces from inside the hotel. Deputy spokesperson for Interior Ministry Nasrat Rahimi said that three people have been reported wounded so far, but that the number might rise. Meanwhile, Afghan media is reporting that there could be multiple casualties in the attack.

Kabul attack LIVE updates

8:10 pm: Rahimi said the attackers were armed with small weapons and rocket-propelled grenades when they stormed the hotel, which is a popular venue for weddings, conferences and political gatherings.



8.00 am: The Intercontinental Hotel was previously attacked by Taliban fighters in 2011. Located on a hilltop, the hotel is heavily protected like most public buildings in Kabul.

حملۀ مهاجمان مسلح بر هوتل انترکانتیننتال در کابل، هنوز هم ادامه دارد و نیروهای ویژه به محل رویداد رسیده‌اند. امبولانس‌ها در محل نیز دیده می‌شوند. pic.twitter.com/3GCNYAtAip — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 21, 2018

Intercontinental Hotel is also one of two main luxury hotels in the city and had been due to host an information technology conference on Sunday. More than 100 IT managers and engineers were on site when the attack took place, Ahmad Waheed, an official at the telecommunications ministry, told Reuters.



7.45 am: According to one witness, who did not want to be named, the attackers took some hotel staff and guests hostage. He said some foreigners were among the hotel guests but it was not clear what their nationality was.

7.30 am: The attack came days after US embassy warned of possible attacks on hotels in Kabul. Officials gave no other details on casualty numbers.

7.15 am: Reuters reported that the building also caught fire. Hotel manager Ahmad Haris Nayab, who escaped unhurt, said the attackers had got into the main part of the hotel through a kitchen and people tried to get out amid bursts of gunfire.

(With AP and Reuters)

