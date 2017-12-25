Julian Assange’s twitter account mysteriously deleted

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange (AP) Wikileaks founder Julian Assange (AP)

The twitter account of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was deleted mysteriously on Christmas night without notice. Assange’s official twitter page on Monday showed, “Sorry, that page doesnot exist!” Assange’s last tweet on December 22 was, “A knowledgeable public, is an empowered public, is a free public.” According to a report, Assange’s account was deleted between 12 and 1 am on December 25.

An alternative account of Assange said that twitter had deleted his official one before a bombshell story which is getting ready to be unveiled. However, there is no clear indication that the alternative account is of Assange and twitter has suspended that also.

People have expressed their anguish on social media blaming twitter for silencing his voice. However, till now there is no official clarification from Wikileaks.

Wikileaks which was initiated in 2006, under guidance of Julian Assange has reportedly leaked several secret files regarding Afghan War and horrors of Guantanamo Bay detention camp which made a huge uproar throughout the world. Assange was charged with rape in 2012, following which he took assylum in Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012. Since then, Assange was using his social media to communicate to the world.

