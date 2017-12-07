Judge turns down bid to move trial of Orlando nightclub shooter’s wife

Thai court sentences a 62-year-old man to 27 years in prison for planting a bomb at a Bangkok hospital that wounded 21 people. Thai court sentences a 62-year-old man to 27 years in prison for planting a bomb at a Bangkok hospital that wounded 21 people.

A federal judge is turning down a request to move the trial of the wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at a Florida nightclub. US District Judge Paul Byron ruled Wednesday that attorneys for Noor Salman did not prove that she cannot get a fair trial in Orlando.

Salman was married to Omar Mateen, who died in a shootout with police at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub in June 2016. Prosecutors charged Salman with obstruction of justice, saying she knew of her husband’s plans. She denies that. Her trial is set for March.

Salman’s attorneys argued she could not get a fair trial in Orlando because of constant media coverage and statements made by the Orlando Police chief. But the judge concluded those statements were not inflammatory or prejudicial.

