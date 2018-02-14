Judge rules against Donald Trump in case over immigration programme

A federal judge in New York has ruled US President Donald Trump’s administration didn’t offer “legally adequate reasons” for ending the DACA programme. (File Photo) A federal judge in New York has ruled US President Donald Trump’s administration didn’t offer “legally adequate reasons” for ending the DACA programme. (File Photo)

A federal judge in New York has ruled US President Donald Trump’s administration didn’t offer “legally adequate reasons” for ending a programme that spared many immigrants from deportation if they were brought to the US as children.

US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis said in an order issued today the Republican president “indisputably” has the power to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme but relied on flawed legal positions in doing so.

Trump’s attorney general has said then-President Barack Obama’s decision to implement DACA was an unconstitutional exercise of authority.

The judge says Trump’s administration relied on an “erroneous” belief the programme was unconstitutional. His ruling mirrors one issued in San Francisco in January.

The judge ordered Trump’s administration to allow people already in the DACA programme to continue enjoying protections. He declined to extend the programme for new applicants.

