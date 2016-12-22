Latest News
  • Judge gives early approval to Trump University settlement

Judge gives early approval to Trump University settlement

Attorneys for Trump and the former students announced the terms last month and submitted a formal agreement for the judge's approval Monday.

By: AP | San Diego | Published:December 22, 2016 7:43 am
trump university, trump university students, trump university settlement, donald trump, trump, trump university judge, us news, world news, indian express The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel triggers procedural steps that will lead to a March 30 hearing for final approval. (AP File Photo)

A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a settlement between President-elect Donald Trump and former students of Trump University who claimed they were misled by his promises to teach success in real estate.

The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel triggers procedural steps that will lead to a March 30 hearing for final approval.

Curiel said the agreement for Trump to pay $25 million is “fair, adequate and reasonable,” as required by federal law. Trump admits no wrongdoing in settling two class-action lawsuits in San Diego and a civil lawsuit in New York filed by that state’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman.

Attorneys for Trump and the former students announced the terms last month and submitted a formal agreement for the judge’s approval Monday.

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 22: Latest News