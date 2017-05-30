Journalists have important role to play post-Brexit: G P Hinduja

G P Hinduja (PTI Photo) G P Hinduja (PTI Photo)

Journalists have an important role to play in strengthening Indo-UK relations post-Brexit as much has to be done in the fields of trade, investment and culture, leading NRI industrialist G P Hinduja has said. Speaking at a function organised to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the IJA, a representative body for UK-based correspondents and journalists reporting, at the India Club, Hinduja said, “Journalists should bring out a journal which could provide a good analysis of various issues involving the UK-India relations.”

“IJA has to play an important role post-Brexit as so much has to be done in the fields of trade, investment, and culture. They are real challenging time to the media,” he said.

Kartar Lalvani, Founder-Chairman of Vitabiotics, described it as a “landmark event” as the IJA has seen how the UK-India relations flourished over the last 70 years. Joginder Sanger, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan spoke about the contributions of NRIs in building the UK-India relations.

He also recalled the “contribution” made by NRIs when India was facing foreign exchange crisis in 1991-92. Ashish Ray, president of IJA, recalled the contributions of founders of the IJA and steps taken over the last seven decades to ensure that it functioned independently providing authentic information back home.

The UK’s withdrawal from the EU, commonly called “Brexit”, is the result of a majority of British voters deciding to leave the EU in the referendum on the issue on June 23, 2016.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App