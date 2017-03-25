Journalist writes he got call from Trump telling him about withdrawing healthcare bill

US President Donald Trump (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/file) US President Donald Trump (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/file)

Robert Costa, a journalist who writes for the Washington Post, got a phone call from President Donald Trump informing him about his administration’s decision to withdraw the healthcare bill that was intended to replace Obamacare.

While during the phone call, Costa went on Twitter and announced to everyone that he was talking to President Trump about the healthcare bill. “President Trump just called me. Still on phone. ‘We just pulled it,’ he tells me,” wrote Costa in the tweet.

He followed that up with more tweets like these.

“I don’t blame Paul,” Trump tells me — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 24, 2017

What a convo. I’ll type it up quick. — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 24, 2017

Later, Costa wrote for the Post summarising the call he got from the President in which he told him that the Democrats were to blame and that they would have to live with Obamacare for some time.

“As you know, I’ve been saying for years that the best thing is to let Obamacare explode and then go make a deal with the Democrats and have one unified deal. And they will come to us; we won’t have to come to them…After Obamacare explodes…The beauty is that they own Obamacare. So when it explodes, they come to us, and we make one beautiful deal for the people,” Trump told him.

On whether House Speaker Paul Ryan was to blamed for lack of support, Trump said, “I don’t blame Paul. He worked very hard on this.”

Costa also wrote that Trump called himself a ‘team player’ more than once during the phone call.

Apprehending the defeat of the bill on the floor of the House, Speaker Paul Ryan and President Trump decided to withdraw it. All through his presidential campaign, Trump had promised to repeal and replace Obamacare with a new healthcare bill that would guarantee the rights of the American people.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd