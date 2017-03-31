Jordanian King Abdullah to meet Trump on April 5: White House

Jordanian King Abdullah II (Reuters Photo) Jordanian King Abdullah II (Reuters Photo)

Jordanian King Abdullah II will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on April 5 and discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, the White House said today.

“President Trump and King Abdullah will exchange views on a range of shared interests in the Middle East, including how the United States and Jordan can best defeat ISIS, end the conflict in Syria, and advance peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” the White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, said.

Abdullah’s second visit comes amid diplomatic efforts to get the Palestinian-Israeli peace process back on track. Trump and Abdullah briefly met at a prayer breakfast in Washington last month.

The two leaders will also discuss how to further strengthen cooperation between the United States and Jordan and promote peace and prosperity in the Middle East, Spicer said.

The visit of the King of Jordan would be preceded by Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt on April 3.

“President Trump and President Al Sisi will use the visit to build on the positive momentum they have built for the United States-Egypt relationship,” he said.

“They will discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including how to defeat ISIS and pursue peace and stability in the region,” Spicer said in a statement earlier.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now