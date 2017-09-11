Only in Express
  • John McCain to North Korea: Aggression will lead to ‘extinction’

John McCain to North Korea: Aggression will lead to ‘extinction’

The Arizona senator says the US should provide missile defense in South Korea and continue working with China "to put the brakes on Kim Jong Un" and his efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

By: AP | Washington | Published:September 11, 2017 12:59 am
John McCain, John McCain tumor, John McCain cancer, John McCain health, donald trump, us senator brain cancer, us leader brain cancer, indian express news Sen. John McCain. (Source: AP)
Related News

US Senator John McCain says the US needs to step up actions against North Korea and send a message to leader Kim Jong Un that aggressive acts will lead to his country’s destruction. The Senate Armed Services chairman spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union.” McCain says Kim needs to know that “if he acts in an aggressive fashion, the price will be extinction.”

The Arizona senator says the US should provide missile defense in South Korea and continue working with China “to put the brakes on Kim Jong Un” and his efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

McCain stressed a need to strengthen ties with allies Japan and South Korea.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 10: Latest News