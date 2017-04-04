Joe Biden to return to New Hampshire for Democrats’ dinner

US Vice-President Joe Biden. (File Photo) US Vice-President Joe Biden. (File Photo)

Former US Vice President Joe Biden is the first major Democrat scheduled to return to the early primary state of New Hampshire since the November election. Biden will headline the state Democratic Party’s annual McIntyre Shaheen 100 Club Dinner on April 30. He attended the dinner in 2011 and 1986. All four members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation will also attend.

“We’re thrilled that former Vice President Biden is joining us to honor the first ever all-female, all-Democratic delegation at our biggest event of the year,” state party Chairman Ray Buckley said in a statement.

Such early post-election visits to New Hampshire typically fuel speculation about presidential ambitions. Biden’s visit comes just days after Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich will be in the state to promote his new book.

The 74-year-old Biden has remained visible since his two terms as vice president ended, rallying with Democrats at the U.S. Capitol last month on health care and criticizing Republican President Donald Trump’s coziness with Russia. He’s also been promoting the Cancer Moonshoot effort.

Biden recently told students at Colgate University that he believed he could have won the 2016 presidential election had he run but didn’t believe he was ready so soon after his son Beau’s 2015 death from cancer. He said he regrets not having been president.

