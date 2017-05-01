Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: ‘Guys, I’m not running’

US Vice President Joe Biden. Reuters/File US Vice President Joe Biden. Reuters/File

Former Vice President Joe Biden insists he’s not making another presidential bid in 2020, despite giving a rousing speech to New Hampshire Democrats about restoring dignity to politics and winning back working class voters. Biden returned to the state yesterday to honour the nation’s first all-female, all-Democratic congressional delegation at an annual state Democratic Party dinner.

Such early post-election visits to New Hampshire fuelled speculation about presidential ambitions in the days leading up to the event. But Biden put the rumours to rest early on, telling his audience: “Guys, I’m not running.” He said he’s ready to jump in and start raising money and campaigning, though, to get Democrats elected at every government level and shape the public debate.

