Joe Biden for 2020? Former United States VP to launch political action committee

Former US Vice President Joe Biden is launching a Political Action Committee (PAC), which is set to begin operations from Thursday, the media reported.

The group, “American Possibilities PAC”, is sure to set off speculation about Biden’s 2020 intentions, a Biden aide told CNN on Wednesday.

“It’s time for big dreams and American possibilities. If that’s what you believe — and you’re ready to help elect folks who believe that, and to support groups and causes that embody that spirit — then I’m asking you to join me today,” Biden posted about the PAC.

The former Vice President has made regular public appearances since leaving office and has not been shy about his thoughts on the 2016 election or about criticising President Donald Trump.

The initial messaging of his political fundraising and issue-based organising group seems geared toward establishing a contrast between Biden and his supporters and the sweeping divisions in Washington.

“That’s why the negativity, the pettiness, the small-mindedness of our politics drives me crazy,” a solicitation email from Biden, provided to CNN, said.

Biden, 74, gave a speech in New Hampshire last month, telling the first-in-the-nation primary state at the time that he was not running.

In the lead-up to the 2016 Democratic primary, Biden publicly mulled a run before standing down, citing his still-fresh grief from the death of his son Beau as a reason he did not mount a bid.

Later, Biden expressed regret about this decision publicly, criticising former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign and saying he thought he was a great candidate.

