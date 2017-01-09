Jerusalem truck attacker was ISIS supporter: Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo) Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo)

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that all signs point out to the attacker who rammed the truck into a group of soldiers and killed four of them being an ISIS supporter. “All signs point to the attacker being an Islamic State supporter,” linking the ramming to similar attacks in Europe, The Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu, as saying. Visiting the site of the incident, the Prime Minister said there could be a link between the attacks in France and Germany with attack in Jerusalem.

The local media identified the attacker as Fadi al-Qanbar, a resident of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber.

At least four soldiers were killed as a truck rammed into a group of soldiers on a promenade in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

The incident took place when the soldiers were getting off a bus at the promenade.

The police said the driver of the truck accelerated as he rammed into the group.

According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, the four soldiers who died were in their 20s and included three women and one man.

At least 15 people were injured in the incident.

The Israeli Police confirmed that the driver of the truck had been neutralised.