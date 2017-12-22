A global ‘no’ to Donald Trump’s decree on Jerusalem: Here’s how world leaders reacted

In a collective act of defiance toward Washington, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted 128 to 9, with 35 abstentions, for a resolution which opposed and rejected US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Major political powers such as Britain, France, Germany and Japan voted for the resolution, while some of US’ allies like Australia and Canada, abstained. India also voted in favour of the resolution demanding that the United States of America rescind its December 6 declaration on Jerusalem. India voted with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Maldives, in favour of the resolution which was passed with 128 votes.
The nine countries that voted a “no” were the US, Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, the Marshall Islands and Togo. Among the abstentions were Australia, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic and Mexico. The absent countries included Kenya, which was the fifth-largest recipient of US aid last year, Georgia and Ukraine, all of which have close US ties. READ MORE
The resolution, co-sponsored by Turkey and Yemen, called Trump’s recognition “null and void” and reaffirmed 10 Security Council resolutions on Jerusalem dating back to 1967, including requirements that the city’s final status must be decided in direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.
It also “demands that all states comply with Security Council resolutions regarding the holy city of Jerusalem and not to recognise any actions or measures contrary to those resolutions”. Trump had threatened to cut funding to countries that did not back the US recognition.
While New Delhi has, as a norm, always voted in favour of Palestine at the UN, India had in July 2015 abstained from a vote against Israel at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva — this was seen as a subtle shift in India’s policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian issue. After Trump’s announcement on December 6, New Delhi had said that “India’s position on Palestine is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests, and not determined by any third country”.
READ | India votes against US at United Nations
Here’s how different world leaders reacted to UNGA’s resolution:
Iran: Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the UNGA resolution and called it a “global no” to intimidation by President Donald Trump. “A resounding global NO to Trump regime’s thuggish intimidation at #UN,” tweeted Zarif.
A resounding global NO to Trump regime’s thuggish intimidation at #UN.
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) December 21, 2017
Turkey: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he expects Trump’s administration to rescind its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital following a UN vote approving a resolution rejecting the US.move. “We welcome with great pleasure the UN General Assembly’s overwhelming support for a historic resolution on Al-Quds Al-Sharif. We expect the Trump administration to rescind without further delay its unfortunate decision, whose illegality has been clearly established by UNGA,” Erdogen said on Twitter.
We welcome with great pleasure the UN General Assembly’s overwhelming support for a historic resolution on Al-Quds Al-Sharif. We expect the Trump administration to rescind without further delay its unfortunate decision, whose illegality has been clearly established by UNGA.
— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RT_Erdogan) December 21, 2017
Palestine: Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour called the vote a victory not only for the Palestinians but for the United Nations and international law, saying US Ambassador Nikki Haley “failed miserably” in persuading only seven countries aside from the US and Israel to vote against the resolution. “And they used unprecedented tactics, unheard of in the diplomatic work at the UN, including blackmail and extortion,” he said.
Yemen: Yemeni Ambassador Khaled Hussein Mohamed Alyemany warned that Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem undermines any chance for peace in the Mideast and “serves to fan the fires of violence and extremism.” He called Trump’s action “a blatant violation of the rights of the Palestinian people and the Arab nations, and all Muslims and Christians of the world,” and “a dangerous violation and breach of international law.”
French UN Ambassador Francois Delattre: “The resolution adopted today only confirms relevant international law provisions on Jerusalem.”
Botswana: “Botswana will not be intimidated by such threats and will exercise her sovereign right and vote based on her foreign policy principles, which affirm that Jerusalem is a fundamental final status issue, which must be resolved through negotiations in line with relevant United Nations resolutions,” Bostwana’s ministry of external affairs.
Israel: Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he completely rejects the “preposterous” UN resolution declaring the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as “null and void.” In a video posted to Facebook, Netanyahu said that Jerusalem always was, always will be” Israel’s capital. He also says he appreciates that “a growing number of countries refuse to participate in this theatre of the absurd.” Netanyahu also thanked President Trump for his “stalwart defense of Israel.”
Canadian Ambassador to the UN, Marc-Andre Blanchard, on Canada decision to abstain from voting: “We are disappointed that this resolution is one-sided and does not advance prospects for peace to which we aspire which is why we have abstained on today’s vote.”
(With inputs from agencies)
- Dec 23, 2017 at 3:11 amAll world even Christian counties they blandly support untrue matter. Jeru m truly belong to Judeo-Christian, historical evidence sill existing. Still, at the beginning of the 20th century, Islamic leaders acknowledged the Temple Mount's Jewish history. In 1924, Jeru m's Supreme Islamic Council published a tourist pamphlet on the Temple Mount. It says the site's "iden y with the site of Solomon's temple is beyond dispute. This, too. is the spot, according to the universal belief, on which David there built an altar unto the Lord." The pamphlet also describes the underground chamber known as Solomon's stables saying, "it dates probably as far back as the construction of Solomon's Temple. According to Josephus, it was in existence and was used as a place of refuge by Jews at the time of the conquest of Jeru m. " Jews, Christian Muslim live peacefully, by faith they close related.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 2:04 pmRogue countries are now telling how and what should be done and it should be done as per the international law... the fallout of this voting will be the collapse of UN and also chaos and confusion in the absence of US leadership... Israel has suffered a lot in the hands of the s and Europeans, and now the Arabs.... Why the the whole world is trying to dictate Israel on which city should be their capital city...Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 1:52 pmA week back a bangladeshi immigrant blew up in New York subway . Reason ? He was protesting against the palestine policy of israel , wtf !!! This is islamReply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 1:50 pmIndia could have supported ,Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 9:50 amMuslims never side with India. Yet India even under Modi goes sucking up to them and their worthless causes. We expect American support, and let them down whenever they expect it. What sort of ally or friend is India? India should have abstained.Reply
