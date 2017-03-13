Elections 2017
  • UK’s Labour Party will not oppose second referendum if Scottish parliament wants one

Jeremy Corbyn said if a referendum was approved by both the Scottish and British parliaments, Labour would campaign against independence.

Britain’s opposition Labour Party will not oppose a call for a second Scottish independence referendum if the plan wins support from the Scottish parliament, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday. Corbyn said on Twitter the Scottish Labour Party would oppose First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s demand for a referendum in Scotland’s parliament, where Labour is the third largest behind the Conservatives and the Scottish National Party.

But, if the Scottish parliament approves the call for a new referendum, then he would not ask his lawmakers in the British parliament to block that decision when it comes to a vote in London. He said if a referendum was approved by both the Scottish and British parliaments, Labour would campaign against independence.

