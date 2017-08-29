Only in Express
  • Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe says agreed with President Trump to increase pressure on North Korea

Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe says agreed with President Trump to increase pressure on North Korea

President Donald Trump also said that the United States was "100 percent with Japan" and he showed a strong commitment to Tokyo's defence, Abe told reporters.

By: Reuters | Tokyo | Published:August 29, 2017 10:09 am
Japan and North Korea, US and North korea news, Donald Trump and Shinzo abe, International news, world news, International affairs, Latest news Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AP Photo)
Top News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he agreed with US President Donald Trump in telephone talks to increase pressure on North Korea after the country’s latest missile launch.

Trump also said that the United States was “100 percent with Japan” and he showed a strong commitment to Tokyo’s defence, Abe told reporters.

North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan and landed in waters off the northern region of Hokkaido early on Tuesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, marking a sharp escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 29: Latest News