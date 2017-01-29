Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to meet Donald Trump in February

US President-elect Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. US President-elect Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet US President Donald Trump here on February 10, the White House has said. Trump and Abe on Saturday discussed over phone the importance of the US-Japan alliance and cooperation on regional and global issues, Xinhua news agency cited the White House as saying in a statement. Trump affirmed the “ironclad” US commitment to ensuring the security of Japan, it said.

The two leaders during their 42-minute-long conversation committed to deepen the bilateral trade and investment relationship and agreed to cooperate on the threat posed by North Korea, according to the statement. According to the Japanese Prime Minister’s office, Abe in the meeting next month hoped to meaningfully exchange views with Trump in the fields including bilateral economic and security ties.

However, they did not get into any detailed conversation on issues such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership and Free Trade Agreement, said Hagiuda Koichi, Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary. Soon after Trump’s victory in the presidential election in November, Abe held talks with the then US President-elect in New York.