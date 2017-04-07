Latest News
Japan to extend unilateral sanctions against North Korea

Tokyo will continue its prohibition of all trade between Japan and North Korea, reports said.

By: Reuters | Tokyo | Published:April 7, 2017 6:41 am
The Japanese government has decided to extend unilateral sanctions against North Korea by two years, Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Friday. Tokyo will continue its prohibition of all trade between Japan and North Korea and ban on all North Korean ships from entering Japanese ports, Kyodo News reported earlier.

North Korea conducted a ballistic missile test off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, the latest it has test-fired in recent months.

