Latest News
  • Japan says Trump-Xi Jinping call is positive for region: Spokesman

Japan says Trump-Xi Jinping call is positive for region: Spokesman

"It's good and positive in terms of peace and security of the region and the international community," Norio Maruyama told reporters during a news conference.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:February 10, 2017 10:32 pm
China Silk Road, Silk Road, China Britain ties, Xi Jinping, China london train, London china freight train, China London freight train, China London longest train China’s President Xi Jinping (File Photo)

Japan views US President Donald Trump’s call with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a good and positive step, a spokesman for Japan said on Friday, following the US-China call Thursday night.

“It’s good and positive in terms of peace and security of the region and the international community,” Norio Maruyama told reporters during a news conference. “We consider that it is constructive and frank discussions on the terms relating to the peace and security in the regions. This is the right way forward.”

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 10: Latest News