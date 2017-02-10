Japan says Trump-Xi Jinping call is positive for region: Spokesman

China’s President Xi Jinping (File Photo) China’s President Xi Jinping (File Photo)

Japan views US President Donald Trump’s call with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a good and positive step, a spokesman for Japan said on Friday, following the US-China call Thursday night.

“It’s good and positive in terms of peace and security of the region and the international community,” Norio Maruyama told reporters during a news conference. “We consider that it is constructive and frank discussions on the terms relating to the peace and security in the regions. This is the right way forward.”