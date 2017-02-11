PM Shinzo Abe seeks to demonstrate unshakable Japan-US alliance

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (File Photo) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (File Photo)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visiting Washington for a summit meeting with President Donald Trump, said on Friday he aimed to build a relationship of trust with the new US leader and underscore the sturdiness of the Japan-US alliance.

“I would like to clearly demonstrate the unshakable Japan-US alliance to the world,” Abe told a US Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting before the summit with Trump later in the day, when the two leaders will discuss, among other things, regional security and bilateral trade.