PM Shinzo Abe seeks to demonstrate unshakable Japan-US alliance

"I would like to clearly demonstrate the unshakable Japan-US alliance to the world," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a US Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting.

By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: February 11, 2017 2:35 am
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (File Photo)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visiting Washington for a summit meeting with President Donald Trump, said on Friday he aimed to build a relationship of trust with the new US leader and underscore the sturdiness of the Japan-US alliance.

“I would like to clearly demonstrate the unshakable Japan-US alliance to the world,” Abe told a US Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting before the summit with Trump later in the day, when the two leaders will discuss, among other things, regional security and bilateral trade.

