Japan PM Shinzo Abe says aims to increase missile defence capabilities

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday Japan would do its utmost, in cooperation with the United States, to defend itself against missiles fired by North Korea and to increase its missile defence capabilities.
Abe spoke at the start of a meeting of ruling coalition lawmakers a day after North Korea conducted its sixth, and most powerful, nuclear test.
