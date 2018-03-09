Japan PM says he and Donald Trump agree maximum pressure needed on North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands during a news conference at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. (Reuters Photo/File) U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands during a news conference at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. (Reuters Photo/File)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he confirmed in telephone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump that the international community needed to continue to put maximum pressure on North Korea. Abe also told reporters he hoped to visit the United States as early as next month to meet Trump to discuss North Korea, among other issues.

“We welcome the change in North Korea’s stance”, Abe said, indicating Pyongyang was ready to start discussions on the premise of denuclearisation.

