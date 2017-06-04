Latest News
  • Japan holds evacuation drill amid tension from North Korea

Japan holds evacuation drill amid tension from North Korea

The drill follows three consecutive weeks of North Korean missile tests. It was the second such drill since March, when Tokyo instructed local governments to review their contingency plans and conduct evacuation exercises

By: AP | Tokyo | Updated: June 4, 2017 2:34 pm
Japan, Japan Evacuation Drill, Japan Drill, Evacuation Drill Japan, North Korea Tensions, North Korean ballistic missile, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Schoolchildren leave the compound of their school during an evacuation drill in Abu town, western Japan (Source: AP Photo)

Top News

A Japanese town conducted an evacuation drill today amid rising fear that a North Korean ballistic missile could hit Japanese soil. More than 280 residents and schoolchildren from Abu, a small town with a population of just over 3,400 on Japan’s western coast, rushed to designated school buildings to seek shelter after sirens from loudspeakers warned them of a possible missile flight and debris falling on them.

The drill follows three consecutive weeks of North Korean missile tests. Last week, a missile splashed into the sea inside Japan’s 200-mile exclusive economic zone off the country’s western coast. It was the second such drill since March, when Tokyo instructed local governments to review their contingency plans and conduct evacuation exercises.

A similar drill was conducted Sunday in the neighbouring prefecture of Fukuoka in southern Japan, and others are planned over the next few months.

More Top News

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 04: Latest News