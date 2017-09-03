Japan government confirms North Korea conducted nuclear test

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Source: AP Photo) Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Source: AP Photo)

Japan confirmed that North Korea had conducted a nuclear test on Sunday, and lodged a formal protest with Pyongyang after a major explosion at the isolated nation’s main test site. “The government confirms that North Korea conducted a nuclear test after examining information from the weather agency and other information,” Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono told reporters.

He said the government registered a protest with the North Korean embassy in Beijing prior to the confirmation, calling any test “extremely unforgivable”.

