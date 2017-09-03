Only in Express
  • Japan government confirms North Korea conducted nuclear test

Japan government confirms North Korea conducted nuclear test

"The government confirms that North Korea conducted a nuclear test after examining information from the weather agency and other information," said Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono

By: AFP | Tokyo | Published:September 3, 2017 11:40 am
North Korea nuclear test, Japan confirms North korea nuclear test, Nuclear test in North korea, Latest news, world news, international news Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Source: AP Photo)
Top News

Japan confirmed that North Korea had conducted a nuclear test on Sunday, and lodged a formal protest with Pyongyang after a major explosion at the isolated nation’s main test site. “The government confirms that North Korea conducted a nuclear test after examining information from the weather agency and other information,” Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono told reporters.

He said the government registered a protest with the North Korean embassy in Beijing prior to the confirmation, calling any test “extremely unforgivable”.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 03: Latest News