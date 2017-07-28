Latest News
Japan defence minister says resigning amid plunging PM ratings

Embattled Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said on Friday she was resigning, after a series of gaffes, missteps and a cover-up at her ministry that have contributed to a sharp plunge in public support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

By: Reuters | Tokyo | Published:July 28, 2017 8:13 am
Japan defence minister, Tomomi Inada, shinzo abe, japan defence minister resignation Japan’s Defence Minister Tomomi Inada announces her resignation during a news conference at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo, Japan July 28, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)
Embattled Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said on Friday she was resigning, after a series of gaffes, missteps and a cover-up at her ministry that have contributed to a sharp plunge in public support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Inada's resignation comes too late, critics said. It coincides with the release of a report on an investigation into whether defence ministry officials tried to hide logs showing worsening security in South Sudan, where Japanese troops participated in a controversial US -led peacekeeping operation.

But Inada’s resignation comes too late, critics said. It coincides with the release of a report on an investigation into whether defence ministry officials tried to hide logs showing worsening security in South Sudan, where Japanese troops participated in a controversial US -led peacekeeping operation.

