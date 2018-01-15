Japan’s defence chief criticises China over submarine near disputed islands

Japan’s defence minister criticised China on Monday for sailing an advanced stealthy nuclear submarine close to disputed islands claimed by Japan and China, saying the action had stoked tension. The submarine, which Japan detected in the East China Sea, was a 110 metre-long Shang-class vessel, which is able to dive deeper and for longer than older boats and is armed with torpedoes and anti-ship missiles, according to Japan’s Ministry of Defence, reports news agency Reuters.
“Operating a submerged submarine close to another country’s territory goes against the norms of international rules,” Minister of Defence Itsunori Onodera told reporters. While Chinese surface vessels often operate near Japanese islands on the edge of the East China Sea, the presence of a concealed submarine is viewed as a far more serious threat by Japan, which worries that China is flexing its military muscle in the waters that lead to the western Pacific as it consolidates control over the neighbouring South China Sea.
The contested uninhabited islands in the East China Sea are known as the Senkaku in Japan, which controls them, and Diaoyu in China. The Japanese criticism comes after Asia’s two biggest economies had pledged to improve ties. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who last week protested against the presence of the submarine and other Chinese navy ships near the disputed islands, described the presence of three Chinese coastguard vessels in the waters on Monday as “regrettable”.
- Jan 15, 2018 at 2:32 pmThey have to understand the poisonous policies of west. They can do lot more, if they grow together, they have to allow each other to grow, so that each country demands more goods from each other. If ASEAN does good, It will demand more good from China and Japan. If Japan does good it will demand more goods from ASEAN and China. If China does good it will demand more goods from ASEAN and Japan. It will reduce the dependency on US and Europe. and the trades will be more cost effective. less transportation cost.Reply
- Jan 15, 2018 at 2:28 pmSouth East Asia should mutually use the sea routes for increasing the their trades with world and themselves. If South East Asia (Japan, China and ASEAN) countries can understand the divide and rule policy of these poisonous snakes, they can do lot more trade with each other and reduce the dependency on US.Reply
- Jan 15, 2018 at 2:27 pmGetting issues resolved by harassing me , stalking me ? and these people will teach us about misconduct. Japan should realize that they won't get a bigger market than India and China in coming years. China should realize that if Japan does good than Japan will ask for more goods from China only. Japan and China share similar cultures, trading is so easy b/w them they can reduce their dependence on US (long distance and costly). They should cut their dependency on these greedy poisonous snakes, US and Europe. Japan should remember, how fast US has changed color with Japan. Instead of relying on US for security, They should rely on other countries. How can Japan feel safe with US, they should remember history. No one is safe with these color changing poisonous snakes. wherever they go, they only and only bring war, destruction.Reply