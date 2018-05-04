Japan, China, South Korea finance leaders warn of rising trade protectionism

Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
The three countries welcomed a declaration between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea to denuclearise the Korean peninsula in a statement after their meeting.

By: Reuters | Manila | Published: May 4, 2018 11:20:04 am
Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea on Friday warned of the risks of protectionism and agreed to ensure open and rule-based multilateral trade. The three countries said geopolitical uncertainty is a source of risk to the global economy, according to a statement issued after their meeting.

The trilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting in Manila.

