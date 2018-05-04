Japan, China, South Korea finance leaders warn of rising trade protectionism

Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea on Friday warned of the risks of protectionism and agreed to ensure open and rule-based multilateral trade. The three countries said geopolitical uncertainty is a source of risk to the global economy, according to a statement issued after their meeting.

The three countries welcomed a declaration between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea to denuclearise the Korean peninsula in a statement after their meeting.

The trilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting in Manila.

