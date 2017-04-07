Japan backs US ‘resolve’ on Syria: Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed support for US “resolve” against chemical weapons Friday after Washington attacked an air base in Syria. “The Japanese government supports the US government’s resolve that it will never tolerate the spread and use of chemical weapons,” Abe told reporters.

“We highly value President (Donald) Trump’s strong commitment to the maintenance of international order and the peace and safety of allies and the world,” Abe added. Trump ordered a massive military strike on the Syrian base in retaliation for what he said was a “very barbaric attack” that is suspected to have contained a nerve agent.

“The international community has received a great shock in the face of a terrible situation in which even young children became victims,” Abe said, referring to Tuesday’s suspected chemical attack. “This is extremely inhumane and violates UN resolutions.”

