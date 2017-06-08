James Comey testimony live updates: Former FBI director’s hearing begins

(Left) ex-FBI director James Comey; (right) US president Donald Trump (Left) ex-FBI director James Comey; (right) US president Donald Trump

Former FBI director James Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday in connection with the probe into the former national security advisor Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia. The hearing, telecast live, is being eagerly awaited as Comey will talk about the Donald Trump administration’s influence on the probe.

LIVE UPDATES

7:35 pm: Republican Senator Richard Burr is the chairman of the intelligence committe and he is speaking right now. He explains the background of the hearing and says he expects Comey to come out with the truth. We understand the Trump will watch a part of the hearing as his public schedule is clear till the afternoon. The administration’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz is present at the hearing.

7:30 pm IST: Comey’s hearing has begun. We will bring you all the live updates from the Senate committee hearing.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd