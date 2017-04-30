Jalandhar boy gets Labour party ticket for UK polls

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi

Former Mayor of Gravesham in the UK, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (39), a turbaned Sikh, has been given Labour party tikcet from Slough constituency for the general elections to be held on June 8. The seat was won by the Labour party with a good margin in the last election. Dhesi originally hails from Jalandhar and shifted to the UK at an early age. He studied in top universities of UK, including University College London, Oxford University and Cambridge University. Dhesi was the youngest Sikh Mayor in Europe.

“I am humbled to be selected and I hope of serving the town where I was raised,” Dhesi told The Indian Express. His father Jaspal Singh Dhesi, who now runs a construction company in the UK, is the president of Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar, Gravesend, largest Gurudwara in UK. He was also Labour candidate from Gravesham parliamentary constituency, but lost.

