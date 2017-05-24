Indonesia explosion live updates: At least three dead in twin blasts near east Jakarta bus terminal, say reports

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2017 9:30 pm
Two explosions were reported from near a bus transport terminal in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, as per AFP.
More details awaited.
Jakarta explosion Live updates:
9:05 pm: Indonesia police say explosions in east Jakarta are suspected suicide bombing, says Reuters.
9:01 pm: Andry Wibowo, the head of East Jakarta police, told Metro TV that people had heard two explosions and three people had been hurt.
9:00 pm: Indonesia police says two explosions in east Jakarta near bus station.
8:55 pm: Indonesia police say explosion in east Jakarta near bus station.
