Indonesia explosion live updates: At least three dead in twin blasts near east Jakarta bus terminal, say reports

Two explosions were reported from near a bus transport terminal in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, as per AFP.

Jakarta explosion Live updates:

9:05 pm: Indonesia police say explosions in east Jakarta are suspected suicide bombing, says Reuters.

9:01 pm: Andry Wibowo, the head of East Jakarta police, told Metro TV that people had heard two explosions and three people had been hurt.

9:00 pm: Indonesia police says two explosions in east Jakarta near bus station.

8:55 pm: Indonesia police say explosion in east Jakarta near bus station.

