Suspected suicide bomb in Jakarta kills policeman, injures four

Police officers arrive on the scene after an explosion near a bus stop in the Kampung Melayu area of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: AP Photo) Police officers arrive on the scene after an explosion near a bus stop in the Kampung Melayu area of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: AP Photo)

Indonesian police on Wednesday said that twin blasts rocked a bus terminal in the eastern part of Indonesian capital Jakarta, killing a policeman and injuring several people. Vice National Police Chief Syafruddin, who uses one name, said an initial investigation showed that the suspected suicide bomber also died in the blast. “Tonight, to Indonesian citizens and all of us who are here at the scene, I express very deep concern. A bomb explosion has occurred and for now it is believed to have been a suicide bombing,” he said.

He said the officers had been guarding a parade by a group of local people. The explosion occurred in a parking lot next to the bus terminal in the Kampung Melayu area of eastern Jakarta. The injury toll was unclear, with broadcaster TV One reporting that two civilians including a female student had been wounded. A police bomb squad was investigating the explosion.

TV channels showed people helping a victim lying on the ground and three policemen carrying another victim away from the scene. Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, generally follows a moderate form of the faith.

An eyewitness told a local TV channel that he heard two explosions with an interval of 10 minutes. “The explosions were quite loud, I could hear them clearly,” he said.

Indonesian capital Jakarta has become a hub of terrorist activities, with a sharp rise of ISIS and other other militant groups from South Asia. Last year, in January, the country faced a suicide attack which took the lives of four innocent civilians. The 2002 Bali bombings caused the death of 202 people including foreign terrorists.

