Jadhav case to be taken to logical conclusion as per law: Pakistan Interior Minister

Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case would be taken to its logical conclusion in accordance with Pakistan’s law and constitution, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan said today. Addressing the passing out parade of Frontier Corps, Khan said certain elements are on the payroll of “our enemies” and receiving funds from them to stoke anarchy and unrest in the country.

Jadhav, 46, is “an Indian spy who was involved in heinous crimes against Pakistan and was convicted as per the country’s law,” the minister claimed. “The case of Jadhav will be taken to its logical conclusion in accordance with the country’s law and constitution,” he said.

His comments came after International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed Jadhav’s execution and also endorsed Indian request for consular access to him.

The Pakistan government has come under a lot of criticism for its “mishandling” of the case at ICJ.Khan claimed Jadhav’s arrest prevented more acts of terror which his network had planned.

“If we had not arrested him on time, he would have carried more activities against the country,” he said. He said Jadhav has confessed his role in terrorism across the country and “there is no confusion about this.”

“Jadhav has been sentenced according to the constitution of Pakistan because he was arrested in the country and was involved in anti-state activities,” the minister said.

He rejected the impression that Pakistan had agreed on the ICJ jurisdiction which would hamper Jadhav’s execution. Khan also said that relations with Afghanistan should improve but Islamabad will not accept the Afghan leadership to speak the language of “our enemy.”

