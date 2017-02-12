J K Rowling tears into Piers Morgan for refusing to acknowledge Trump’s travel ban a ‘Muslim ban’

Taking another jibe at Piers Morgan, J K Rowling wrote, “Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV?” Taking another jibe at Piers Morgan, J K Rowling wrote, “Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV?”

JK Rowling and British broadcaster Piers Morgan got involved in a war of words on Twitter after the latter was lashed out by Australian comedian Jim Jefferies for refusing to refer to Trump’s travel ruling as a Muslim ban during last night’s (10 February) episode of Real Time with Bill Maher.

“Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined,” Rowling said in a tweet.

Taking another jibe at Morgan, she wrote, “Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV?”

Morgan replied to Rowling that this is why he has never read a single word of Harry Potter.

The British Broadcaster also said he was factual in everything he stated.

“Everything I said was factual. If you think screaming ‘FUCK OFF!!!’ at me changes that, then you’re mistaken,” Morgan said in a tweet.

Rowling, in her another tweet, asked Morgan if he would like a couple of hours to mock up some pictures of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate his position.

Morgan then blamed Rowling and her supporters for both Brexit and Hillary Clinton losing the US presidential election.

“The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost,” he said in the tweet.