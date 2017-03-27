Ivanka Trump to attend women’s economic summit in Berlin

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrives at Trump Tower in New York. (Source: AP) Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrives at Trump Tower in New York. (Source: AP)

Ivanka Trump is planning a trip to Germany to attend a summit on the economic empowerment of women. A senior administration official says the first daughter was invited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during Merkel’s recent White House visit. Ivanka Trump plans to attend the women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries, called the W20 summit. It meets in Berlin in late April.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss details of the trip by name and requested anonymity. Merkel and Ivanka Trump spent time together when Merkel visited the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.

At the request of German officials, the first daughter helped arrange a meeting between American and German business leaders to discuss vocational training.

