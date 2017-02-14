Ivanka Trump posts photo of herself behind Oval Office desk

Ivanka Trump seated at the Oval Office desk while her father, President Donald Trump, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stood on either side of her. (Source: Twitter via @IvankaTrump) Ivanka Trump seated at the Oval Office desk while her father, President Donald Trump, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stood on either side of her. (Source: Twitter via @IvankaTrump)

Ivanka Trump is getting a strong reaction online after posting a photo of herself seated at the Oval Office desk while her father, President Donald Trump, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stood on either side of her. The first daughter posted the picture on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook with the message, “A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!”

While the picture earned Trump plenty of kudos from supporters of her father on social media, others said she hadn’t earned the right to sit behind the desk. Ivanka Trump sat next to Trudeau during a roundtable meeting with female executives from the US and Canada on Monday.

She has earlier been criticised online for being “tone deaf” after she shared a picture of herself in a $5000 designer gown while protesters gathered across America against her father’s controversial order to ban citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries. She along with her husband Jared Kushner were dressed to the nines, in which she was seen wearing a $5000 Carolina Herrera-designed metallic silver gown alongside before the pair attended a swanky dinner in Washington.

The couple spent time at the annual black-tie Alfalfa Club dinner, which is held so the Washington elite can celebrate a new administration. Many on social media criticised Ivanka’s “tone-deaf” post, calling the couple “out of touch” and reminding them of the humanitarian crisis within our borders that was in progress around the time Ivanka posted the captionless photo, The Sun reported. “Let them eat cake!” mocked the tweets and Instagram comments on Ivanka Trump’s accounts.