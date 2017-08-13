Latest News
Ivanka Trump denounces white supremacy, neo-Nazis after Charlottesville violence

Donald Trump, who has a following among white supremacist groups attracted to his nationalistic rhetoric, has come under fire for blaming the Charlottesville violence on hatred and bigotry "on many sides."

By: AFP | Washington | Published:August 13, 2017 8:37 pm
virgina violence, Charlottesville violence, ivanka trump, donald trump, us news Ivanka Trump (AP Photo/File)
US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka weighed in on Sunday on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, with an appeal for unity, saying there was “no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis.”

A woman was killed and 19 injured in the university town on Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd after a white nationalist protest rally turned violent. Trump, who has a following among white supremacist groups attracted to his nationalistic rhetoric, has come under fire for blaming the Charlottesville violence on hatred and bigotry “on many sides.”

Ivanka Trump was more pointed in a tweet Sunday calling for unity. “There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis,” she said. “We must all come together as Americans – and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville”

