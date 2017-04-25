Ivanka Trump arrives in Berlin, to discuss issues of women’s economic empowerment with Angela Merkel

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ivanka Trump is in Berlin on her first international outing as a White House adviser, where she will join German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss ways to encourage women’s economic empowerment.

Trump and Merkel are on a panel discussion on Tuesday as part of the W20 Summit, a women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries, entitled “Inspiring women: Scaling up women’s entrepreneurship.”

Trump will also visit a technology college run by the Siemens company and go to the German capital’s memorial to the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis.

Trump stepped away from running her fashion brand to take a role as an unpaid White House adviser in her father’s administration. She has spent time talking about women’s empowerment, often at White House forums and roundtables.

