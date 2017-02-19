Italy’s Matteo Renzi resigns as party chief, seeks renewed mandate

Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi talks during a national assembly of the Democratic Party, in Rome’s Hotel Parco de’ Principi, Sunday(Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP) Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi talks during a national assembly of the Democratic Party, in Rome’s Hotel Parco de’ Principi, Sunday(Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP)

Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi has resigned as Democratic Party leader in a bid to win a fresh, stronger mandate before the national election in which populist political forces are positioned to pose the biggest challenge. As promised, Renzi told fellow Democratic leaders at a meeting today that he was resigning. But Renzi insisted he won’t submit to what he called the “blackmail” of a more left-leaning faction threatening a schism if he again seeks the top party post.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The national election, due in early 2018, might come earlier if Premier Paolo Gentiloni loses control of a frequently squabbling center-left parliamentary majority.

The populist, anti-euro 5-Star Movement aims to gain national power for the first time. It is Parliament’s second-biggest party, after the Democrats, who govern in a center-left coalition.