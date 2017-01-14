Italy PM Paolo Gentiloni leaves hospital, holds cabinet meeting

Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (Source: REUTERS, file) Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (Source: REUTERS, file)

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni left hospital and held a cabinet meeting on Saturday following the heart procedure he underwent earlier this week, his office said.

Doctors at Rome’s Gemelli hospital said the 62-year-old, who took office last month, had made an excellent recovery from the emergency angioplasty they performed to unblock a blood vessel late on Tuesday.

Gentiloni, formerly foreign minister, took over as premier when Matteo Renzi resigned after his proposed reform of the constitution was rejected by Italians in a Dec. 4 referendum.

An opinion poll in daily Corriere della Sera on Saturday gave Gentiloni’s government an approval rating of 33 percent, up from 25 percent a month ago, just after he took office. The same poll said the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is now Italy’s most popular party, with 30.9 percent of voting support, just ahead of Renzi’s centre-left Democratic Party, on 30.1 percent.