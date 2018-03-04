Italy elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Country goes to polls today with centre-right ahead but stalemate likely

Italy goes to polls on Sunday in what could bring political stalemate after a poll campaign rife with public displeasure over the country’s stagnant economy, high unemployment rates and immigration. Analysts and experts say that it is possible that Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian Prime Minister, and his far-right allies might emerge with the leading bloc in parliament, but might miss being the majority by a sliver.
The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement looks set to be the biggest single party, feeding off discontent over entrenched corruption and growing poverty, while the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is seen limping home in third place. “There was momentum for 5-Star in the final days of the campaign, but it is hard to see any party or coalition getting the 40 percent needed to form a government,” Lorenzo Pregliasco, co-founder of YouTrend pollsters, told news agency Associated Press.
Heavily indebted Italy is the third largest economy in the 19-member euro zone and although investors have been sanguine ahead of the ballot, prolonged political stalemate could reawaken the threat of market instability. Polling stations will be open from 7.00 a.m. to 11.00 p.m. (0600-2200 GMT), with exit polls due immediately afterwards. The vote is being held under a complex new electoral law which means the final result might not be clear until late Monday.
LIVE UPDATES for Italy elections 2018 below:
The first glitches in Italy's closely watched elections have started to be reported.
In Palermo, 200,000 ballots had to be reprinted overnight because the wrong ones were delivered. In Mantova, where voters are also voting for the leadership of the Lombardy region, the logo of the Democratic Party regional candidate was printed erroneously.
The ANSA news agency said there would likely be court challenges to the outcome as a result, says AP.
Sunday's elections are the 18th general polls for the country since 1948.
Since the last 73 years, Italy has had 65 governments.
